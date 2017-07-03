Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/06/17

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Coble Worrall, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Coble Worrall, SR., Deceased, who died on the 30th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2017. Signed Robert C. Worrall, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-29-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Christina Rae Slagle Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Christina Rae Slagle, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of August, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2017. Signed Billy Clyde Slagle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 6-29-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 15, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 16, 2013, in Book No. 265, at Page 451, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Levi L Hughes and Dolores Hughes, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for F&M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on July 25, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land lying in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to wit: BEING a house and lot fronting on College Street on the North side thereof and bounded on the North by Mrs. Ruth Chism, formerly Thomas Fisher; on the East by James Stiltz, formerly John Waggoner; on the South by College Street; on the West by Mrs. M.J. Tuner and being a lot fronting said street 83 1/2 feet and running back a depth of 100 feet. ALSO KNOWN AS: 217 College Avenue East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: LEVI L HUGHES DOLORES HUGHES The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 318027 DATED June 19, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 6-29-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alice Faye Dickens Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Alice Faye Dickens, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of June, 2017. Signed Bobby N. Dickens, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-6-2t

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, material, equipment, and services necessary for the repair of a concrete box culvert located on Gladdice Rd, 1/10 of a mile from Kempville Highway, will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Thursday, July 20, 2017, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information regarding the box culvert repair project, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326 to speak with Mr. Steve Coble. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner 07-06-17(2T)

___________________________________

INVITATION TO BID The Smith County Board of Education invites the submission of sealed bids from qualified insurance companies to provide School Board Officials Liability and Property and Casualty Insurance coverage for all Smith County Board of Education employees for a policy period of September 1, 2017 – September 1, 2018. Bidders may be required to appear before the Smith County Board of Education at the August 2017, board meeting at 5:00 p.m. and make a presentation as to its bid and insurance policy being offered. Bids for the above will be received no later than August 8, 2017, by 10:00 a.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 at which time they will be opened to the public, read, and recorded. No faxed bids will be accepted. Interested parties may obtain all specifications at the office of the Superintendent, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, on any weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or by calling (615) 735-9625. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any bid. 07-06-17(2T)

____________________________

I, Tristan Bryant, have this vehicle ‘01 Chevy Metro/green vin #2C1MR522X16705980. If you know anything about this vehicle please contact 615-580-5234. 7-06-2tpd

____________________________

I, Frank J. Maynard, have in my possession a 1989 Intl. CC9 TB vin # 1HSRAGGN7KH680067. Anyone having any information on this truck, please call 615-735-7549. 7-06-2tpd

____________________________