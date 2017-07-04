DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS’ ANNUAL REVIEW

If Director of Schools Barry Smith were a student he would be at the top of his class.

One of the requirements for the eight member county school board member is to annually rate the director of school.

In the eyes of the eight member board, the director is doing an “excellent” job.

The director scored an average of 92 percent on his latest rating.

A score of 81 to 100 percent is considered excellent.

The director is graded on planning/goals; public relations/communications; board/superintendent relationship and personnel evaluation/supervision.

In planning/goals Smith scored an average of 93 percent, public relations/communications 92 percent, board/superintendent relationship 91 percent and personnel evaluation/supervision 93 percent.

