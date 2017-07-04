LANCASTER 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
By Editor | July 4, 2017
LANCASTER 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
Hundreds attended this year’s annual Independence Day parade, festivities and fireworks in Lancaster, Sunday.
Pictures in this weeks Courier of the Lancaster 4th of July Celebration!
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
DRUG INVESTIGATIONS LEAD TO 3 ARRESTS
TWO FACE CHILD NEGLECT, ABUSE CHARGE
DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS’ ANNUAL REVIEW
BOARD SELECTS POTENTIAL SITE FOR SCHOOL
June 28, 2017 | No Comments »
COUNTY, STATE WORK ON DETOUR ROADS
June 28, 2017 | No Comments »