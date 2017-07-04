OBIT: Mrs. Tiewonia “TJ” Roberts, 74, Of Hendersonville, TN

Funeral services for Mrs. Tiewonia “TJ” Roberts, 74, of

Hendersonville, TN, will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, July 6,

2017, at Anderson – Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in

Gainesboro, TN. Burial will follow in the Rob Draper Memorial

Cemetery in the Stone community of Jackson County, TN.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 A.M. until

time of services.

She passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017, at NHC Health

Care Center in Hendersonville, TN.

She was born August 16, 1942, in Lenoir City, TN, to the late

James Clifford Walker, Sr. and Hazel Manis Walker. On April 20,

1960, she was married to the late Jimmy Joe Roberts, Sr., who

passed away June 4, 2010. She was a certified nurse’s aide at

Carthage General Hospital, and a member of the Wartrace

United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded

in death by 1 Brother: James Clifford “J.C.” Walker, Jr.

Survivors include 2 Sons: Jimmy (Kim) Roberts of

Hendersonville, TN, and Daryl (Shelia) Roberts of Gainesboro,

TN; 1 Daughter: Gina (Bob) Stangenberg of Carthage, TN; 5

Grandchildren: Kayla (Johnny) Bostic, Jared (Audra)

Stangenberg, Matthew Roberts, D.J. Roberts, and Evan

Roberts; 1 Great Grandchild: Carter Joe Stangenberg; and 2

Brothers: Harold Walker of Lenoir City, TN, and Billy Walker of

Lenoir City, TN.

Elder Bennie Maggart will officiate at the services.

