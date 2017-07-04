OBIT: Mrs. Tiewonia “TJ” Roberts, 74, Of Hendersonville, TN
Funeral services for Mrs. Tiewonia “TJ” Roberts, 74, of
Hendersonville, TN, will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, July 6,
2017, at Anderson – Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in
Gainesboro, TN. Burial will follow in the Rob Draper Memorial
Cemetery in the Stone community of Jackson County, TN.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 A.M. until
time of services.
She passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017, at NHC Health
Care Center in Hendersonville, TN.
She was born August 16, 1942, in Lenoir City, TN, to the late
James Clifford Walker, Sr. and Hazel Manis Walker. On April 20,
1960, she was married to the late Jimmy Joe Roberts, Sr., who
passed away June 4, 2010. She was a certified nurse’s aide at
Carthage General Hospital, and a member of the Wartrace
United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded
in death by 1 Brother: James Clifford “J.C.” Walker, Jr.
Survivors include 2 Sons: Jimmy (Kim) Roberts of
Hendersonville, TN, and Daryl (Shelia) Roberts of Gainesboro,
TN; 1 Daughter: Gina (Bob) Stangenberg of Carthage, TN; 5
Grandchildren: Kayla (Johnny) Bostic, Jared (Audra)
Stangenberg, Matthew Roberts, D.J. Roberts, and Evan
Roberts; 1 Great Grandchild: Carter Joe Stangenberg; and 2
Brothers: Harold Walker of Lenoir City, TN, and Billy Walker of
Lenoir City, TN.
Elder Bennie Maggart will officiate at the services.
Anderson – Upper Cumberland Funeral Home