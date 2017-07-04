OBIT: Mrs. Tiewonia “TJ” Roberts, 74, Of Hendersonville, TN

|

Funeral  services  for  Mrs.  Tiewonia  “TJ”  Roberts,  74,   of
Hendersonville, TN, will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, July 6,
2017,   at   Anderson – Upper  Cumberland  Funeral  Home     in
Gainesboro, TN. Burial  will  follow  in  the Rob Draper Memorial
Cemetery in the Stone community  of Jackson County, TN.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 A.M. until
time of services.

She passed away  on Monday, July  3, 2017, at  NHC  Health
Care Center in Hendersonville, TN.

She was born August 16, 1942, in Lenoir City, TN, to the late
James Clifford Walker, Sr. and Hazel Manis Walker. On April 20,
1960, she was married to the late  Jimmy Joe Roberts, Sr.,  who
passed away June 4, 2010. She was a certified nurse’s  aide  at
Carthage General Hospital,    and  a  member  of  the  Wartrace
United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband and parents,  she  was  preceded
in death by 1 Brother: James Clifford “J.C.” Walker, Jr.

Survivors  include  2  Sons:   Jimmy   (Kim)   Roberts          of
Hendersonville, TN, and Daryl (Shelia) Roberts  of  Gainesboro,
TN;  1  Daughter: Gina (Bob) Stangenberg of Carthage, TN;    5
Grandchildren:    Kayla    (Johnny)    Bostic,      Jared     (Audra)
Stangenberg,    Matthew Roberts,    D.J. Roberts,   and     Evan
Roberts; 1 Great Grandchild: Carter Joe Stangenberg;   and   2
Brothers: Harold Walker of Lenoir City, TN, and Billy Walker   of
Lenoir City, TN.

Elder Bennie Maggart will officiate at the services.

Anderson – Upper  Cumberland  Funeral  Home

Posted in Obituaries