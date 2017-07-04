TWO FACE CHILD NEGLECT, ABUSE CHARGE

Two people face child abuse charges after a toddler was found in a residence with drug paraphernalia and unsanitary conditions.

Jessica Nicole Petrucci, 19, Carthage, has been charged with child abuse/neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Robert Lee Conner, 24, Carthage, has been charged with child abuse/neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the request of a probation and parole officer, Carthage Officer Jared Smith was dispatched to the Clemons Circle home where the two lived with the infant.

According to Officer Smith’s report, several syringes and a glass pipe were located in the residence which the couple claimed belonged to other people.

