Garage / Yard Sales
Garage Sale – Friday, July 14th 7am-5pm, Saturday, July 15th, 7am-3pm. Lots of stuff! Priced to sell! Rain or shine. 200 E. Buffalo Rd. (in Defeated)! Kempville Hwy. Turn right onto Buffalo Rd. Left at the fork onto Reese Hollow Rd. to 1st rd. on left, that’s E. Buffalo. 3rd house on left. Concrete driveway! 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Saturday Only, July 15. 110 Lebanon Hwy in South Carthage. Located on Hwy 70 between Eatherly Construction and The Pavilion. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Wed.-Fri. 12th-13th-14th. 103 Reynolds St., South Carthage at the home of Joey & Jamie Donoho. Mens and womens name brand clothing, baby clothes, shoes, Townecraft cookware, dishes, gas dryer, bedding, camping gear, bicycles and many more items. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
23 Cherry Cr. Brush Creek. Household items, girls clothes, toys. July 14 & 15. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
3 Family Yard Sale – 62 Trousdale Ferry Pk. Gordonsville. Home of Kristin & Josh Short. Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, 2017. Friday 8-? and Saturday 8-1. Name brand clothes: mens and womens – childrens: girls n/b – 3T, boys 4, 5, 6. Shoes, toys, trolling motor, home decor, small kitchen appliances, lots of misc. Items too numerous to mention. Don’t want to miss this one. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Thursday and Friday across from Carthage Courier. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
Porch Sale – Fri. 7-5/Sat. 7-12 (4 Families) 133 Lock 7 Lane. Cabin on the hill/Come enjoy the view.
Men/women L-XXLg clothes, lots of kids toys & some furniture, home decor (sunroom furniture), heater. Lots more. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
946 Cookeville Hwy – Friday only 7/14 8-? Ladies and juniors S-L. Lots of other items. Chris & Kim White. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
ESTATE SALE – July 14-15 (8-5 each day). 12 Georgia Lane, Pleasant Shade. 7-13-1t
____________________________
Final Estate Sale – Glassware, pots and pans, 2 couches, loveseat, 2 recliners, freezer, sewing machine, vintage console TV, etc. Saturday & Sunday July 15, 16.
Roberts Lane off Hwy 70 in Rome. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – 213 Main Street E, Gordonsville, Thur-Fri. Bedroom suite, glassware, furniture, household items, clothing for men, boys, girls size 4 to 7. 7-13-1tpd
____________________________