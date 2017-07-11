Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/13/17

I, Christopher Sullivan, have in my possession a 2000 Kia Sephia VIN# KNAFB1219Y5843786. If anyone has any information on this vehicle, please contact Christopher Sullivan at 615-486-1357. 07-13-17(1T)

___________________________________

Advertisement for Bids Sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, material, equipment, and services necessary for the repair of a concrete box culvert located on Gladdice Rd, 1/10 of a mile from Kempville Highway, will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Thursday, July 20, 2017, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information regarding the box culvert repair project, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326 to speak with Mr. Steve Coble. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner 07-06-17(2T)

_________________________

Advertisement for Bids Sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, material, equipment, and services necessary for the proposed Nickajack Road Bridge project in Smith County, Tennessee will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Thursday, July 27, 2017, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner. The work to be bid will include clearing and grubbing; phased traffic control; temporary traffic diversion maintenance; sediment and erosion control; work zone dewatering; demolition and disposal of existing bridge; weathered rock removal (culvert and channel excavation); phased construction of reinforced concrete box culvert and wingwalls; structural backfilling; riprap placement; temporary and permanent electrified fence replacement; temporary and permanent water line relocation; and guardrail construction. All construction is to be coordinated with the Smith County Highway Department, and with affected existing utility owners. The allotted time for construction is 90 calendar days. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Agreement, Plans, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond, Performance Bond, Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the address below: Mid-Tenn Engineering Company 648 Highway 52 Bypass West Lafayette, Tennessee 37083 615-666-2385 Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of Mid-Tenn Engineering Company, located at 648 Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, Tennessee upon non-refundable payment of $100 per set. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. Each BIDDER must deposit with his BID, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. All BIDDERS must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated 62-6-119 and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. Each BIDDER shall write on the outside of the envelope containing his Bid (1) his contractor’s license number, (2) the license expiration date, and (3) that part of the classification applying to the Bid. The Bid will be returned unopened if the above information is not labeled as directed. All companies with five (5) or more employees are also required to comply with the T.C.A. 50-9-113 Drug-Free Workplace Law of 2001. Liquidated damages in the amount designated in the Specifications and Contract Documents will be assessed for failure to complete the work within the contract completion time as specified therein. No BID may be withdrawn within 60 days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids. July 13, 2017 Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner TDOT Bridge Loc. No. 80-A391-0.74 00100 – 1 July 2017 07-13-17(2T)

_____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, July 18th, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County 911 07-13-17(1T)

_____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County E-911 Board and the Smith County 911 Director would like to encourage all residents of Smith County to make sure that all residences are clearly marked with your assigned 911 address, either by placing easily visible numbers on your mailbox or on the front of your residence, near the front door if at all possible. We recommend that these numbers be no smaller than 3 inches tall, and be the reflective type numbers if at all possible. If residences and or mailboxes are clearly and visibly marked, it will make it much easier, especially in an Emergency situation for Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue and EMS, to quickly find you to provide whatever assistance may be needed. Help us, help you. 07-13-17(2T)

_________________________

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 07-13-17 (1T)

_________________________

INVITATION TO BID The Smith County Board of Education invites the submission of sealed bids from qualified insurance companies to provide School Board Officials Liability and Property and Casualty Insurance coverage for all Smith County Board of Education employees for a policy period of September 1, 2017 – September 1, 2018. Bidders may be required to appear before the Smith County Board of Education at the August 2017, board meeting at 5:00 p.m. and make a presentation as to its bid and insurance policy being offered. Bids for the above will be received no later than August 8, 2017, by 10:00 a.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 at which time they will be opened to the public, read, and recorded. No faxed bids will be accepted. Interested parties may obtain all specifications at the office of the Superintendent, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, on any weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or by calling (615) 735-9625. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any bid. 07-06-17(2T)

___________________________

I, Tristan Bryant, have this vehicle ‘01 Chevy Metro/green vin #2C1MR522X16705980. If you know anything about this vehicle please contact 615-580-5234. 7-06-2tpd

____________________________

I, Frank J. Maynard, have in my possession a 1989 Intl. CC9 TB vin # 1HSRAGGN7KH680067. Anyone having any information on this truck, please call 615-735-7549. 7-06-2tpd

____________________________

I, Tabitha Strawbridge, have this vehicle ‘03 Chevy Blazer LS/blue vin 1GNCS18XX3K119656. If you know anything about it please contact me 615-281-8177. 7-13-2tpd

____________________________

I, Ray Allmon, have in my possession a 2007 Lone Wolf Line trailer 25 Ft. vin 4P7U8252X7F022608. Contact 671 Lebanon Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030 with any info. 7-13-2tpd

____________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF Year Number 2011 7881 Map: 101A Group: A Parcel: 10.00 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): BRENDA K. COBLE, TRUSTEE ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 101A, Group A, Parcel 10.00, and further described as lying in the 9th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 754 Lancaster Highway, Lancaster, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 135, at page 521, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on September 15, 2017, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 7 day of July, 2017. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH APPROVED FOR ENTRY: J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: July 13, 2017, July 20, 2017, July 27, 2017, August 3, 2017. 7-13-4t

_________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF Year Number 2011 7881 Map: 101A Group: A Parcel: 07.00 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): BRENDA K. COBLE, TRUSTEE ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 101A, Group A, Parcel 07.00, and further described as lying in the 9th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at Lancaster Highway, Lancaster, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 135, at page 521, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on September 15, 2017, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 7 day of July, 2017. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH APPROVED FOR ENTRY: J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: July 13, 2017, July 20, 2017, July 27, 2017, August 3, 2017. 7-13-4t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alice Faye Dickens Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Alice Faye Dickens, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of June, 2017. Signed Bobby N. Dickens, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-6-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF George Mack Draper, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of George Mack Draper, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of July, 2017. Signed George Mack Draper, Jr, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 7-13-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on September 7, 2017 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, to Title Specialists, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Financial Resources, Inc. on January 27, 2015 at Book 286, Page 389, Instrument No. 15000278; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: American Financial Resources, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING Lot Number 59 of Riverpointe Subdivision as of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 263, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete legal description. BEING the same property conveyed to Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder, by Warranty Deed from Phillip W. Slagle and wife, Rachel Slagle, dated 1-27-15 and recorded 1-30-15, in Book 286, Page 387, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 046O-B-059.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder The street address of the above described property is believed to be 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-111660 7-13-3t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 15, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 16, 2013, in Book No. 265, at Page 451, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Levi L Hughes and Dolores Hughes, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for F&M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on July 25, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land lying in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to wit: BEING a house and lot fronting on College Street on the North side thereof and bounded on the North by Mrs. Ruth Chism, formerly Thomas Fisher; on the East by James Stiltz, formerly John Waggoner; on the South by College Street; on the West by Mrs. M.J. Tuner and being a lot fronting said street 83 1/2 feet and running back a depth of 100 feet. ALSO KNOWN AS: 217 College Avenue East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: LEVI L HUGHES DOLORES HUGHES The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 318027 DATED June 19, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 6-29-3t

_________________________

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 30th day of April, 2012, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 247, Page 796, JIMMY HUNTER and wife, JESSICA HUNTER, conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 322, Page 277, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on August 4, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP:085 PARCEL: 055.16 BEGINNING at an iron pin in the east margin of Maple Street, said pin being the northwest corner of the tract herein described, also being Gary Zeitz (137-762) southwest corner; thence leaving said road and going with Zeitz South 75 degrees 17 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 590.56 feet to an iron pin in the west line of Glen Vaden (87-223); thence leaving Zeitz and going with Vaden South 11 degrees 53 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 438.70 feet to an 18” hackberry; thence severing the land of Jessie Washer (115-254) North 62 degrees 27 minutes 48 seconds West a distance of 523.96 feet to a wood fence post; thence North 50 degrees 14 minutes 22 seconds West a distance of 196.67 feet to an iron pin in the east margin of Maple Street; thence with Maple Street North 34 degrees 23 minutes 30 seconds East a distance of 167.35 feet to a wood fence post; thence North 28 degrees 58 minutes 25 seconds East a distance of 83.64 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.27 acres, more or less, as surveyed by Larry Jackson RLS#2269 on March 19, 2012. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jimmy Hunter and wife, Jessica Hunter, by Warranty Deed from Evelyn Washer, dated March 30, 2012, of record in Record Book 246, Page 677, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 356 Maple Street, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on July 13, 2017, July 20, 2017 and July 27, 2017. This the 29th day of June, 2017. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 7-13-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF George Madison Stevens, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of George Madison Stevens, SR, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of January, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of June, 2017. Signed Margaret Stevens, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-13-2t

________________________

________________________