EVENTS SET FOR SOLAR ECLIPSE

With the 2017 solar eclipse five weeks away, planning for what scientists describe as the greatest spectacle of our generation has been underway for several weeks.

Most local residents will opt to view the event by stepping outside their residence or place of work (if not given the day).

For visitors, county officials have designated three public viewing locations, the Defeated Creek Recreational Area, Crump Paris Park/agriculture center (South Carthage) and Ivy Agee Park (Gordonsville).

The weather will have a major impact as to how many people will select Smith County as their viewing destination.

An overcast sky will mean fewer visitors.

