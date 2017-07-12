MAN CHARGED WITH METH MANUFACTURING

A Carthage man faces promotion of methamphetamine manufacture following an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s department.

The investigation began when Sheriff Steve Hopper and Sgt. Dusty Hailey went to Mark Justin Robertson’s residence at Phelps Court to serve a criminal warrant for violation of parole.

During the investigation, police alleged a clandestine one pot meth lab along with several items used in the manufacture of meth were located in the trunk of a vehicle at the residence.

