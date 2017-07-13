OBIT: Mr. Hugh Guffey, Age 76, Of Kenny’s Bend

Mr. Hugh Guffey, age 76 of Kenny’s Bend in the Rock City Community, died Monday afternoon, July 10, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. He is survived by wife, Lassie Guffey; 2 sons, William Guffey and Tommy Guffey of Kenny’s Bend; sister, Linda Cunningham of Carthage; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Guffey, John Guffey, William Anthony Guffey, Ashley Guffey, Jacob Guffey; 7 great-grandchildren, Taylor Hagan, Jonathan Guffey, Jaden Richardson, David Richardson, Lincoln Mayfield, Skylar Guffey and Cheyenne Guffey.

Mr. Guffey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, July 13 at 3:00 PM. Eld. Dewey Dyer will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Michael Mayfield, James Neal, Tony Burton, Curtis Burton and Tony Dyer.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

