OBIT: Mrs. Ethel Jones Huddleston, Age 95, Of Silver Point, TN

Mrs. Ethel Jones Huddleston, age 95, of Silver Point, TN, and formerly of the Wolf Creek Community of Dekalb County, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

Mrs. Ethel was born April 5, 1922 in Smith County, TN, the daughter of the late Lewis Calvin Jones and Maggie Lou Jones. She was also preceded in death by Sisters; Mae Bennett, Mary Alice Cantrell, Carlee Williams, and Dimple Huddleston. Brothers; Lewis Jones, Jr., Billy Jones, and E.D. Jones. Son-in-Law; David “Wink” Carr and Grandchild; Quint Carr. Mrs. Huddleston married J.R. Huddleston and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2004. She worked at Woodjammer, the Carthage Shirt Factory, and Rose Garden Restaurant in Silver Point, TN.

Mrs. Huddleston is survived by her Daughters; Corina Carr of Silver Point, TN, and Odelene (Richard “Shorty”) Pullum of Baxter, TN. Three Grandchildren; Harlan Carr, David Musgrave, and Kristi Burton. Thirteen Great Grandchildren and Three Great-Great Grandchildren. Sister; Martha Jane Cavanaugh of Centerline, MI, and T.J. (Rose) Jones of Lebanon, TN. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Huddleston are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 1PM with Rev. Herb Leftwich and Rev. Tony Crow officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Huddleston Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 4PM until 8PM and on Friday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The Huddleston Family requests donations in Mrs. Ethel’s memory be made to Avalon Hospice.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.