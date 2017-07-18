Garage / Yard Sales
Big Yard Sale – July 21 & 22. Follow signs to Defeated to Holliman Lane. Furniture, antiques, Indian arrows, iron kettle and stand. This yard sale is too big to list all. New and old. Come look and see. I want to thank everyone that donates to this sale. 7-20-1tpd
Yard Sale – Main St. across from Carthage Courier, July 22, 8-4. 7-20-1tpd
Super Yard Sale – 147 Gordon Dr. Gordonsville, Sat. July 22. Riding mower, freezer, furniture, antiques, tools. Don’t miss it. 7-20-1tpd
Living Estate Sale – July 20, 21, 22. 339 Bradford Hill Rd. South, Brush Creek, TN 38547. Between Carthage & Gordonsville. 7-20-1tpd
Big Yard Sale – July 21 and 22. 135 Dixon Springs Hwy. Glassware, cast iron bed, chest, tables, lamps, chairs, children clothes and much more. 7-20-1tpd
Huge Moving Sale – Saturday 7-3, 107 Buffalo Road. Toys, toddler boys clothes and shoes, womens & mens clothing, home decor, furniture, Medela pump, bedding, windows. 7-20-1tpd
Barn Sale – Thursday and Friday 8:00-3:00, 9 Gross Lane, Chestnut Mound. Furniture, appliances, collectibles, household goods, 50¢ DVDs. 7-20-1tpd
Yard Sale – Thurs. and Fri., 8-5. 503 Water St. 7-20-1tpd
Yard Sale – Sat, July 22nd ONLY. 7am-? Beside Carthage Elementary School & Carthage Village Apts. Lots coupon stuff, clothes NWT (baby-adult), purses, cheap prices! Cancel if rain! Knick knacks. 7-20-1tpd
Yard Sale – July 21st and 22nd 8:00 AM till 4:00 PM. Agree Branch Lane, Gordonsville. Kids clothes, adult clothes, room decor, purses, shoes, toys and more. 7-20-1tpd
Basement Sale – Sat. Only 8am-2pm. 180 Elizabeth Dr, Gordonsville. Turn on Oak Dr. before post office, first street on right. Nice clothes 50¢ to $3.00, childrens, jr, women & mens, household items, shoes. No pre-sales. Rain or shine. 7-20-1tpd
Indoor Yard Sale – Thursday, July 20 only 8-5. Everything priced to sell. 545 Defeated Creek Hwy. 7-20-1tnc
Yard Sale – 120 Hewitt Lane in South Carthage. Clothes, household, men’s items, etc. Friday 8-5, Saturday 8-12. 7-20-1tpd
