________________________________________________________

Part Time CASA Program Coordinator Smith Co. Recruit, train & offer ongoing support to volunteers – keep accurate, detailed records of all volunteers & children – data entry & report preparation – fundraising events, grant writing & other activities to help in the support of the CASA program – raise awareness of the CASA program in the community – other duties as assigned. Email resume to casaprogramdirector@uchra.com 7-06-4t

____________________________

Part-time help wanted in small restaurant. Call 615-683-7582. 7-13-tf

____________________________

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for PRN Activities Assistant, RN’s, LPN’s, and CNT’s,

Housekeeping and Dietary. You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074 EOE 7-13-2t

____________________________

Hiring Transit Operators for Smith County – UCHRA is now hiring transit operators for Smith County transportation. Interested applicants must have a license with an F endorsement. For more information, please call the Smith County office at (615) 735-0476. 7-20-2t

____________________________

Need someone to remove a 1000 gallon above ground concrete tank. Call 615-735-2486 for details. 7-20-3tpd

____________________________

____________________________