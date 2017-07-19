FLORIDA BOUND

Senior League All Stars Take State, Earn Trip To Region Tournament

The Smith County Senior League All Stars claimed the state title last week in the state tournament at New Tazewell. Smith Co. tallied wins against Murfreesboro, New Tazewell and Madison Co. to earn a trip to Tampa, Florida for a chance to claim a Regional Senior League title and a trip to the Senior League World Series.

The following information was sent to the Courier concerning helping support the team:

“This is the Tennessee State Champion from our Smith County!

As champions they get to play in the United States SouthEast Regional Tournament on their way to the WORLD SERIES!

What an honor for these young men!

They will play in Tampa, Florida Saturday the 22nd and play Virginia.

Because it is in Tampa, Florida they need your help and support financially.

If you know any person, or even business or corporation willing to help sponsor these boys please contact Smith County Little League.

You can contact Smith County Little League at (615)735-0239.

