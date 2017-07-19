HWY 25 WORK ON SCHEDULE

Construction work which will lead to the re-opening of Highway 25 is on schedule, according to the state’s department of transportation.

The highway is expected to re-open “on or before August 1”, according to community relations officer Kathryn Schultz.

The state road has been closed between Tanglewood and Carthage since May 30 when rocks fell from the bluff, which is being scaled back, onto a vehicle.

A transportation department official declared the bluff unstable, resulting in the closing.

While Highway 25 is closed to through traffic, all businesses along the state highway remain open.

The highway is closed at Bill’s Firewood on the east side of the project and just east of Smith County Motor Company on the west side.

