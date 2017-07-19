NEW PRINCIPALS AT SEVERAL SCHOOLS

Many students returning to school in two weeks will be greeted by a new principal. There are typically a couple of principal changes each year, but for the 2017-2018 school year there are new principals at five schools.

Here’s a list of principals and assistant principals for the upcoming school year:

Carthage Elementary School: Principal—Tracy Brooks; Assistant principal—Susie Woodard.

Gordonsville Elementary School: Principal: Scott Clemons; Assistant principal—Rachel Kelley.

Gordonsville High School: Principal—Shane Vaden; Assistant Principal—David “Butch” Agee; Assistant principal—Mac Petty.

New Middleton Elementary School: Principal—Shawn Frye; Assistant principal—Leigh Petty.

Smith County High School: Principal—Tim Towns; Assistant principal—Dusty Whitaker; Assistant principal—Annette Hord.

Union Heights Elementary School: Principal—Wendolyn Kittrell.

Smith County Middle School: Principal—Mike Lytle; Assistant principal—Christina Watts.

Defeated Elementary School: Principal—Meranda Cook.

Forks River Elementary School: Principal—Leslie Pope.

