NEW PRINCIPALS AT SEVERAL SCHOOLS
Many students returning to school in two weeks will be greeted by a new principal. There are typically a couple of principal changes each year, but for the 2017-2018 school year there are new principals at five schools.
Here’s a list of principals and assistant principals for the upcoming school year:
Carthage Elementary School: Principal—Tracy Brooks; Assistant principal—Susie Woodard.
Gordonsville Elementary School: Principal: Scott Clemons; Assistant principal—Rachel Kelley.
Gordonsville High School: Principal—Shane Vaden; Assistant Principal—David “Butch” Agee; Assistant principal—Mac Petty.
New Middleton Elementary School: Principal—Shawn Frye; Assistant principal—Leigh Petty.
Smith County High School: Principal—Tim Towns; Assistant principal—Dusty Whitaker; Assistant principal—Annette Hord.
Union Heights Elementary School: Principal—Wendolyn Kittrell.
Smith County Middle School: Principal—Mike Lytle; Assistant principal—Christina Watts.
Defeated Elementary School: Principal—Meranda Cook.
Forks River Elementary School: Principal—Leslie Pope.
