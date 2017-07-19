PAVILION RESIDENT CELEBRATES 100

At 100 years old, Irene Frank can still skillfully play tunes on the harmonica.

In addition to playing the harmonica, Frank can recite traditional folk rhymes from her youth and sing folk songs learned years ago.

Originally from Mulberry Grove, Illinois, Frank is a resident of The Carthage Pavilion where she regularly participates in activities.

Frank is the mother of Tanglewood resident Nancy Moran, who said a friend once asked her mother how someone could live to be her age.

She replied, “You breathe in and you breathe out”.

Surrounded by lots of memorabilia, Frank celebrated her 100th birthday with family, friends and the staff at the Pavilion, Saturday.

Frank officially became a member of the centenarian club on Sunday, July 16, having been born in 1917.