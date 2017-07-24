OBIT: Mrs. Joyce Bennett, Age 66, Of Lock Seven

Mrs. Joyce Bennett, age 66, of Lock Seven died Saturday morning, July 22, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Junior Bennett; children, Jennifer Cox and husband Derrick of Carthage, Janet Glover and husband Keith of Pea Ridge, Jamie Hesson and husband Brandon of Rome; siblings, Jewel Rigsby and husband Dave of Lebanon, Betty Gibbs and husband Roger of South Carthage, Bernice Washer and wife Sue of Lock Seven, Willodean Davis of South Carthage, Bill Washer and wife Odean of Pigeon Roost, Ronnie Washer of Carthage; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bennett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, July 25, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Rickey Hall will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are: Tyler Hesson, Zach Cox, Kevin Roberts, Josh Glover, Bryan Gibbs, Kasey Gibbs, Cayce Hesson and Michael Hesson.

Visitation will begin Monday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: St. Jude Childrens Hospital or North Gordonsville Missionary Baptist Church.

