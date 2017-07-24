OBIT: Mrs. Shirley Witcher Lynch, Age 79, Longtime Bagdad Resident

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Shirley Witcher Lynch, age 79, a longtime resident of Bagdad will be conducted on Monday morning, July 24, at 9:00 AM at the Witcher Cemetery in Bagdad. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Family will receive friends after graveside service.

Surviving are: daughter, Lisa Lynch Wallace of Milton; 4 grandchildren, Tonya McClean of Milton, Jessica Sanders of Pensacola, John Wallace of Milton and Joshua Sanders of Nashville; 2 great-grandchildren, Lily McClean and Cassidy McClean both of Milton; and local friends who cared for her, Barbara Vineyard and Kathy and Louise Holland.

