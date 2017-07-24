OBIT: Ms. Peggy Pond Of South Pittsburg

Ms. Peggy Pond of South Pittsburg and a longtime Memphis resident died at the age of 80 at 11:12 p.m. Monday evening July 17, 2017 at The Bridge Retirement Center in South Pittsburg where she had made her home since September 20, 2011.

Mrs. Pond was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood and memorial graveside services and interment were held for the family & close friends at the Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery on Highway 100 in Nashville.

One of two children, she was born Peggy Ann Pond at the Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga in Hamilton County on October 30, 1936, and was the only daughter of the late Harry Earl Pond Jr. and Elma Mai Fuller Pond.

Mrs. Pond was educated in Shelby County and was a 1954 graduate of Memphis High School and received her Bachelors of Science degree in education from the University of Memphis.

Following thirty years of teaching in the Memphis City School System she retired to the Fairfield Glade Community at Crossville where she received her real estate license and sold homes in Cumberland County until her final retirement in 2005.

Mrs. Pond was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her two daughters whom both reside in Huntersville, North Carolina; Julie LeGate and Jeannie LeGate Shotwell and husband Jim; brother, Earl Pond III and wife Sue of Murfreesboro, TN.

