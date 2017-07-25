Garage / Yard Sales

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________

Estate Sale – Saturday, July 29, 8:00 AM til 12:00 PM, 168 Lebanon Hwy, Carthage.  Antiques and collectibles from Shabby Chic to formal, tobacco baskets,

old barrel, Avon Ruby Red “Cape Cod”, carnival glass, lamps, ladders, furniture & lots more.        7-27-1tpd

____________________________

Fantastic Garage Sale – July 28 & 29, 4 Helen Lane, Defeated.  Across bridge on Lakeside Dr then up the hill.  8:00-?

Rain or shine.  Something for everyone. √ it out!  7-27-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales