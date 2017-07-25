• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Part Time CASA Program Coordinator Smith Co. Recruit, train & offer ongoing support to volunteers – keep accurate, detailed records of all volunteers & children – data entry & report preparation – fundraising events, grant writing & other activities to help in the support of the CASA program – raise awareness of the CASA program in the community – other duties as assigned. Email resume to casaprogramdirector@uchra.com 7-06-4t

Part-time help wanted in small restaurant. Call 615-683-7582. 7-13-tf

Hiring Transit Operators for Smith County – UCHRA is now hiring transit operators for Smith County transportation. Interested applicants must have a license with an F endorsement. For more information, please call the Smith County office at (615) 735-0476. 7-20-2t

Need someone to remove a 1000 gallon above ground concrete tank. Call 615-735-2486 for details. 7-20-3tpd

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher, Lafayette, TN $14.46 hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement

program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Head start will accept through August 1, 2017. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by August 1, 2017. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start, Center, Career, or www.lbjc.org. 7-27-1t

Now Hiring Class B CDL Drivers, Diesel Mechanics and Parts & Inventory Controller – excellent pay potential, paid holidays, paid vacation, and annual bonuses available. CDL drivers home each night. For more info on positions available contact: Westley 615/655-7601 or 866/699-5080. 7-27-2t

