Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/27/17

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday August 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public concerning Ordinance No. 17-381 – Regulating the sale and discharge of fireworks. This hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street and all interested citizens are invited to attend. The regular August council meeting will follow upon adjournment of the public hearing. Jimmy S. Wheeler Mayor 07-27-17(1T)

Smith County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for the rental of an 8’, heavy duty, street broom with an enclosed cab. The rental will be for approximately 3 months, beginning August 7th, 2017. Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Tuesday, August 1, 2017, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this rental should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Superintendent. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326. 07-20-17(1T)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently David Bryant, 130 Jenkins Road, Carthage, TN 37030.” The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 7th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk Carthage, Tennessee 37030 07-27-17(2T)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ruth Agee Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruth Agee, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of July, 2017. Signed Beverly Agee, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-20-2t

I have in my possession a ‘99 Chevy Silverado vin #2GCEC19TTX1206575. If you have any info regarding it please call 1-615-403-6242. 7-27-2tpd

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF Year Number 2011 7881 Map: 101A Group: A Parcel: 10.00 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): BRENDA K. COBLE, TRUSTEE ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 101A, Group A, Parcel 10.00, and further described as lying in the 9th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 754 Lancaster Highway, Lancaster, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 135, at page 521, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on September 15, 2017, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 7 day of July, 2017. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH APPROVED FOR ENTRY: J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: July 13, 2017, July 20, 2017, July 27, 2017, August 3, 2017. 7-13-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Randle L. Carpenter Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Randle L. Carpenter, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of February, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of July, 2017. Signed Lanny Carpenter, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 7-20-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF Year Number 2011 7881 Map: 101A Group: A Parcel: 07.00 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): BRENDA K. COBLE, TRUSTEE ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 101A, Group A, Parcel 07.00, and further described as lying in the 9th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at Lancaster Highway, Lancaster, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 135, at page 521, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Brenda K. Coble, Trustee, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on September 15, 2017, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 7 day of July, 2017. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH APPROVED FOR ENTRY: J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: July 13, 2017, July 20, 2017, July 27, 2017, August 3, 2017. 7-13-4t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 2, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 10, 2012, in Book No. 250, at Page 425, and modified on October 21, 2016, In Book No. 311, At Page 203 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Claiborne Cothron, conveying certain property therein described to Richard Hutchinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Sumner Bank and Trust, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on August 10, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 7 on the Plan of the Final Subdivision Plat for Green & Gibbs, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 270, Slide 190A, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 117 Jenkins Hill Road, Alexandria, TN 37012 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: BILLY CLAIBORNE COTHRON The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 309378 Dated July 10, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 7-20-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SONIA DAVIS AND DIXIE B. CRAWFORD AND SONIA M. LORDEN, to EXECUTIVE TITLE LLC, Trustee, on November 8, 2005, at Record Book 138, Page 461 as Instrument No. 05008656 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-FF3 The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Land in the twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract #1 on the final plan of singing acres, of record in plat book B, page 157, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to which said plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description thereof. Being the same property conveyed to Dixie B. Crawford unmarried, and Sonia M. Lorden, unmarried, by Warranty Deed from Walter Denney, dated November 8, 2005 as of record in Book 138, page 459, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 065.003.11 Current Owner(s) of Property: SONIA DAVIS AND DIXIE B. CRAWFORD AND SONIA M. LORDEN The street address of the above described property is believed to be 125 S Lovers Ln, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CITIZENS BANK THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 17-000019-370 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com 7-27-3t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA DRIVER, DECEASED MARTHA SANDERS, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2087 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on June 2, 2017, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 19th day of August, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 062 Group: PARCEL: 015.00 LYING AND BEING in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by the lands of Lewis Hunt (Map 062, Parcel 014.00, PAOSCT); on the East by Main Street South (Old State Route 53); on the South by Bradford Hill Road; and on the West by the lands of Phillip Hudson and Gayle L. Hudson (Map 062, Parcel 011.00, PAOSCT) and the lands of Jimmy Ray Scurlock and Ruby Scurlock (Map 062, Parcel 015.01, PAOSCT), containing one (1) acre, more or less, and being all of that property shown as Map 062, Parcel 015.00, on the property tax maps in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, as of May 17, 2017. However, said property is being sold by the boundary and not by the acre, and acreage is not guaranteed. AND BEING the remaining portion of the same property conveyed to Ray Scurlock and wife, Virginia Scurlock, by Warranty Deed from Henry A. Hubbard and wife, Daisy A. Hubbard, dated December 7, 1964, of record in Deed Book 70, Page 332, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Ray Scurlock died September 11, 1969, and Virginia Scurlock became vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Virginia Scurlock married Claude Driver in 1988, who preceded her in death in 1992. Virginia Scurlock Driver died June 7, 2016 intestate in Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 17th day of July, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Virginia Driver Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 7-27-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on September 7, 2017 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, to Title Specialists, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Financial Resources, Inc. on January 27, 2015 at Book 286, Page 389, Instrument No. 15000278; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: American Financial Resources, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING Lot Number 59 of Riverpointe Subdivision as of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 263, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete legal description. BEING the same property conveyed to Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder, by Warranty Deed from Phillip W. Slagle and wife, Rachel Slagle, dated 1-27-15 and recorded 1-30-15, in Book 286, Page 387, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 046O-B-059.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Keith A. Holder and wife, Tracy E. Holder The street address of the above described property is believed to be 20 Shenandoah Cir, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Keith A. Holder and Tracy E. Holder, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-111660 7-13-3t

Foreclosure Notice Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in the Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2016 and executed by CHRISTIAN M. WALKER to James L. Bass, Trustee, which is of record in Record Book 314, Page 57, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable; payment not having been made as demanded; and the said James L. Bass having been requested to institute foreclosure proceedings by the lawful holder and owner of the indebtedness secured by the deed of trust, notice is hereby given that I, James L. Bass, Trustee, will on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (local time), at the front Door of the Smith County Courthouse, Public Square, Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee, sell at public outcry, to the highest, best and last bidder for cash, free from all legal and equitable rights of redemption and all other rights of redemption statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other exceptions, elective rights and marital rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #11 – 9.04 ACRES: BEING located in the 4th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, at the southeast end Shoulders Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Deed Book 56, Page 584, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 20, Parcel 5.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the southeast end of Shoulders Lane, same being a northwest corner of this tract and in the east boundary of Tract #10 of the Shoulders property (5.10 acres as per survey of same date), also being 51.01 feet southeast of an iron rod in said margin at the southeast comer of Terry L. Givens as you measure along said margin; thence with the southeast end of Shoulders Lane North 37 degrees 48 minutes 03 seconds East 30.00 feet to an iron rod; thence with the northeast margin of Shoulders Lane along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 02 degrees 05 minutes 15 seconds, a radius of 674.60 feet, a tangent length of 12.29 feet, and a chord of North 53 degrees 14 minutes 34 seconds West 24.58 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 24.58 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 10.00 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #1 of the Shoulders property (3.48 acres as per survey of same date) North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 34.65 feet to a point in center of branch; thence with center of branch and line of Jay Alan Wheeler for the next sixteen (16) calls: South 34 degrees 15 minutes 31 seconds East 30.00 feet; thence South 41 degrees 35 minutes 27 seconds East 87.40 feet; thence South 32 degrees 12 minutes 45 seconds East 43.47 feet; thence South 53 degrees 41 minutes 06 seconds East 193.38 feet; thence South 62 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds East 80.05 feet; thence South 71 degrees 54 minutes 24 seconds East 88.17 feet; thence South 51 degrees 46 minutes 09 seconds East 69.76 feet; thence South 45 degrees 58 minutes 35 seconds East 73.00 feet; thence South 55 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 85.25 feet; thence South 51 degrees 07 minutes 57 seconds East 117.68 feet; thence South 26 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 49.01 feet; thence South 44 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds East 90.12 feet; thence South 09 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds East 41.01 feet; thence South 19 degrees 42 minutes 30 seconds East 131.09 feet; thence South 46 degrees 37 minutes 11 seconds East 52.67 feet; thence South 15 degrees 36 minutes 31 seconds East 95.07 feet to a point in center of branch; thence leaving branch with line of Tract #9 of the Shoulders property (32.50 acres as per survey of same date) North 74 degrees 49 minutes 53 seconds West 1121.75 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 368.95 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tonya Shoulders North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 120.82 feet to an iron rod; thence North 23 degrees 12 minutes 18 seconds West 62.49 feet to an iron rod; thence North 32 degrees 18 minutes 54 seconds West 32.05 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 44 degrees 02 minutes 37 seconds West 118.83 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 9.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated July 4, 2007. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #7 (32.51 acres), Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), Tract #10 (5.10 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #10 (5.10 acres) and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #10 (5.10 acres), Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property and Tonya Shoulders, See the vesting deed for further description for said right of ingress and ingress. BEING the same property vested in Christian M. Walker by deed from Richard L. Harris, Sr., of record in Record Book 314, Page 52, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This property has a property address of 84 Shoulders Lane, Dixon Springs, TN 37057 Map:20; Parcel 5.13 INTERESTED PARTIES to whom notice is mailed: N/A The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Said sale will be made subject to any and all taxes that may be a lien against the property and any prior deeds of trust or liens that may exist against the property. DATED this the 17th day of July, 2017. JAMES L. BASS Trustee Post Office Box 500 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 7-20-3t

