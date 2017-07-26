COUNTY FAIR TO BEGIN

It’s time for the 2017 Smith County Fair. Pre-fair events take place Saturday and the carnival rides arrive on Monday, July 31 with the fun continuing through Saturday, August 5.

Saturday’s pre-fair events include draft horse and mule show, antique car, truck and bike show, decorated hay bale competition, archery competition, ham, bacon and jowl show, homemade wine contest (entries).

Carnival rides arrive on Monday (July 31). Primetime Amusements will provide carnival rides which open at 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $5. Children age 5 and under are admitted free. A season pass, including all seven days, is $20.

This year’s fair will feature two new events including archery competition and a rabbit show. Besides the shows, carnival rides, exhibit hall displays and activities and live entertainment, the fair will feature events held on the Caney Fork River including a kayak race. The four mile kayak race will be held beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 5 at the Stonewall Boat Ramp in Gordonsville.

Also, a BSA fair float will be held beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 5. The float is approximately five miles and will begin at the Stonewall access ramp in Gordonsville. Back this year will be the popular demolition derby. The pioneer village, featuring arts and crafts, will be open daily.

Cash drawings will take place at the end of each night at the fair at the Russell Nixon Arena at 9:15 p.m. The cash giveaways will be $500 on Monday (July 31) and Wednesday, (August 2). Drawings for $250 will be held on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The fair will feature various livestock shows, musical entertainment, antique car, truck, tractor and bike shows, truck pull, four wheeler races, auto extrication demonstration, mud run, veterans flag retirement, flag football game, antique and farm stock tractor pull, talent show, adult and youth backyard cook off, horseshoe pitching, cornhole tournament, decorated hay bale competition, coon hunt and dog show.

A fireworks display will take place the final night of the fair at 9:30 p.m. Among the array of entertainment appearing on the community music stage will be Wilburn & Wilburn, Travis Alltop & Friends, Carthage United Methodist Church, Brian Keith, Susanne Winfree, Mike Rittenberry and Bluegrass Solutions, Community Kidz Choir and eXalt and Jason Sanders—The Band.

Local radio station 104.1 The Ranch’s annual Thursday night concert will feature Baillie & The Boys and Sonny Lemaire and J.P. Pennington of Exile. The Bottom Line Band will be performing inside the agriculture center at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 5.

READ MORE & SEE THE FAIR SCHEDULE OF EVENTS IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!!