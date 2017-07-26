COURIER RECEIVES 24 STATE AWARDS – 11 1ST PLACE

The Carthage Courier brought home 24 total awards along with a tie for 6th Place for General Excellence among Division I newspapers from across the state in last week’s 2017 Tennessee State Press Contest Awards and Advertising Ideas Contest presented at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin.

The Courier’s 6th Place for General Excellence, shared with the Morgan County News, marks the third time in the last four years Smith County’s weekly publication has landed a Top 6 or better ranking.

The Courier’s 6th overall standing is from among 75 papers that comprise Division I (weekly circulation less than 5,000) from across Tennessee.

Among the six awards received in the State Press Contest, three were for 1st Place — including one from among all papers with a circulation up to 50,000. The Courier also landed 18 awards in the Advertising/Circulation Ideas Contest with eight of those recognized with 1st Place designations and eight others receiving 2nd Place.

“All of us here at the Courier are grateful to have our efforts recognized by our peers and we share these awards with you – our readership,” stated publisher Scott Winfree. “We have a small but outstanding and dedicated staff that strives for excellence.”

In addition to Winfree, the Courier’s current full-time staff includes Susanne Tisdale, Eddie West, Bob Stangenberg, Phyllis McCall, Becky Watkins and Shea Haile.

“This would not be complete, however, without offering thanks to everyone from our Smith County community who contributes with all of your news items, ideas and advertising,” noted Winfree. “This is your newspaper. Those of you who offer your cooperation, in whatever way, is most appreciated.”

