DRUG-RELATED CHARGES FOLLOW INVESTIGATION

A man faces multiple drug-related charges following a sheriff’s department investigation.

Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Dusty Hailey went to a Cordell Hull Circle (Carthage) residence to conduct a parole search on Steven Brown, 27, Gordonsville.

Brown was located in a back bedroom of the residence.

According to Sgt Fields’ offense report, officers first observed a set of digital scales in a window.

“Sgt. Hailey lifted back the cover on the bed and a plastic container with a baggie of crystal methamphetamine, three and one-half Hydrocodone pills, one and one-half Buprenorphine pills and one 15 milligram Oxycodone pill were located inside,” according to Sgt. Fields’ report.

