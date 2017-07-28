OBIT: Pamela “Pam” Leigh Kittrell, 63 Of Crossville, Tennessee

Pamela “Pam” Leigh Kittrell, 63 of Crossville, Tennessee passed from this life on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at her sister and brother in law’s home.

Pam was born Friday, June 25, 1954 in Carthage, Tennessee and she was the daughter of the late Helen (White) and Bryant Lee Kittrell.

Pam was a loving daughter, sister, and a Great Aunt. She loved antiques and was very knowledgeable when it came to antiquing. Pam would design clothing and crafts. She loved to run and there was no race that was too big for her. Pam was a wonderful family person and would always put others first before herself.

Pam is survived by:

Sister: Laura and Greg McConnell of Crossville, Tennessee

Brother: Kendall Kittrell of Carthage, Tennessee

Niece: Kaitlyn Kittrell

2 Nephews: Christopher and Jessica McConnell

Lee and Marlee McConnell

Great Niece: Ayla McConnell

Aunt: Jackie and Ray Chitwood and Family

Cousin: Joyce and Joe Hiett and Family

Pam was preceded in death by her parents.

Pam chose cremation and the family followed her wishes and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Hospice of Cumberland County, 30 E Adams St, Crossville, TN 38555; Pam’s Name In Subject Line.

To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit: www.finalcarecremation.com

Arrangements entrusted to Final Care Cremation Services.