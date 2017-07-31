OBIT: Brystice Amanger Wright, Age 78 Of Brush Creek

Brystice Amanger Wright, age 78 of Brush Creek, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at home. She was born June 28, 1939 in Newberry, SC, the daughter of Arthur Wilbur Enlow and Bessie Bell Morris.

Mrs. Wright was a Baptist. She was a homemaker and loved to shop and was a member of the Red Hats Club.

Funeral services were Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 10 AM in the chapel of Anderson Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Gay officiating. Interment followed in the family cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Everett Wright – Brush Creek; children, Terry (Teresa) Powell – Alexandria, Jeff Powell – Dinuba, California, Ronald Powell – Nashville, Donald Powell (L.T. Kirk) – Nashville, Roy (Valerie) Wright – Fayetteville, Arkansas, Julie (Luke) Schulte – Evergreen, Colorado; grandchildren, Kevin, Katherine, Holli, JR, Justin, Shianne, Savanna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Esther Rae Enlow Newman; brothers, Lagrand L. Enlow, Richard Harold Enlow and John Henry Enlow.

Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements