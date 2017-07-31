OBIT: Mr. Ted Kemp, Age 73, Of White House

Mr. Ted Kemp, age 73, of White House and a Difficult Community native died at 5:45 a.m. Monday morning July 31, 2017 at Alive Hospice Skyline in Madison following a battle with cancer.

Mr. Kemp is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Barbara and three daughters were to make arrangements on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Kemp was the son of the late Herman and Dana Gregory Kemp of the Difficult Community.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE