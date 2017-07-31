OBIT: Wayne Avant, Of Hoover, AL

Wayne Avant, of Hoover, AL, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017, at the age of 77. Wayne was retired from Southern Company after more than 30 years. He was an avid Alabama Fan. Edward Wayne Avant was a native of Alexandria and the son of the late James and Sarah Avant.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Tani Self and Lori Frank (Chris); 3 grandchildren, Tab, Slater, and Sarah Grace Brazeal; and a great granddaughter, Lucy Brazeal.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 – 3:30, Monday, July 31, 2017, at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home, Hwy 150 in Hoover. Service will follow at 3 PM in the chapel. Interment will be Tuesday in Hillview Memorial Cemetery in Alexandria, TN.

