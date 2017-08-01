DILLARD NEW GHS COACH

The Gordonsville High School girls basketball program is now under the direction of a new head coach.

Jake Dillard, a 2007 Gordonsville graduate and former Tiger basketball standout, will now guide the Tigerettes into their rebuilding process.

“I’m extremely honored that I could come back to my alma mater in a coaching capacity,” said Dillard. “I wish the season was tomorrow, but I know we have a long way and a lot of work to go. I’m just excited about the process of getting better every day.”

Dillard inherits a program that has had its share of recent woes ­— bringing in its third head coach in three years and compiling a mere three wins in the past two seasons including a winless campaign last season.

“Everybody that I have talked to and interacted with — they are excited that I took the job,” said Dillard. “You know everybody always tells me it is going to be a rebuilding process and that is okay to me.”

