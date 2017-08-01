FOUR CHARGED FOLLOWING INVESTIGATIONS

Four people face drug related charges following two separate investigations conducted by the sheriff’s department.

In one case, three people were charged after allegedly trying to sell drugs to an individual during a parole search.

The investigation began when Sgt. Junior Fields, Sgt. Jimmy Lankford and Deputy Robin Bellar went to a Bradford Hill Road residence where Charles Hancock Jr. was located.

According to Sgt. Fields’ offense report, Hancock gave him his cell phone and “after reading text messages it was apparent he had purchased methamphetamine recently”.

Using the cell phone, law enforcement authorities set up purchases from three individuals who face various charges as a result of the investigation.

