Garage / Yard Sales
One Day Sale – 10 family yard sale August 5, 2017 7am till 6 pm at Pleasant Shade Community Center and there will be a concession stand open. Bea Davis will be having a $20 bag sale (trash bag). There will be kids clothes, jewelry, household items, fall and Christmas decorations, furniture, 3 wheel jogging stroller, DVDs, shoes, movies, bedding, shampoo, adult clothes, all sizes. Something for everyone. Have any questions call Bea Davis 615-588-6452 or Heather 615-774-9805. 8-03-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Aug. 3, 4, & 5, 7-4, 25 Cages Bend Ln., Riddleton. A little bit of everything. 8-03-1tpd
____________________________
Big Yard Sale – 186 Clemons Cr (behind old Sonic) Aug 4 & 5. Lots of everything. 8-03-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Sat, Aug 5, corner of 25 & 80, 7 till 2. Lots of coupon overstock items. Lots of other stuff. Too much to mention. 8-03-1tpd
____________________________
223 Jackson Ave. Fri. & Sat. Lots of gently used clothing & shoes, men, women, girls, toys, home decor, craft & sewing, misc. Cancel if rain. 8-03-1tpd
____________________________
Multi-Family Yard Sale – Fri & Sat, 20 Fox Run Lane in Riverpointe Sub. Furniture, houseware items, PS4 games, clothing of all kinds, toys, too many items to list all. 8-03-1tpd
____________________________
Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3rd & 4th 8am to 4pm. Time & Again Alexandria public square back to school sale. Boys and girls clothing, lots of boys Under Armour shoes, jean sale. Backpacks 2 are Under Armour computers desk. There is also a dollar clothes rack. Lots of items even for the college student moving out. Come by and check it out. 8-03-1tpd
____________________________
