Garage / Yard Sales

One Day Sale – 10 family yard sale August 5, 2017 7am till 6 pm at Pleasant Shade Community Center and there will be a concession stand open.  Bea Davis will be having a $20 bag sale (trash bag).  There will be kids clothes, jewelry, household items, fall and Christmas decorations, furniture, 3 wheel jogging stroller, DVDs, shoes, movies, bedding, shampoo, adult clothes, all sizes.  Something for everyone.  Have any questions call Bea Davis 615-588-6452 or Heather 615-774-9805.    8-03-1tpd

Yard Sale – Aug. 3, 4, & 5, 7-4,  25 Cages Bend Ln.,  Riddleton.  A little bit of everything.                8-03-1tpd

Big Yard Sale – 186 Clemons Cr (behind old Sonic) Aug 4 & 5.  Lots of everything.                    8-03-1tpd

Yard Sale – Sat, Aug 5, corner of 25 & 80, 7 till 2.  Lots of coupon overstock items.  Lots of other stuff.  Too  much to mention.      8-03-1tpd

223 Jackson Ave.  Fri. & Sat.  Lots of gently used clothing & shoes, men, women, girls, toys, home decor, craft & sewing, misc.  Cancel if rain.  8-03-1tpd

Multi-Family Yard Sale – Fri & Sat, 20 Fox Run Lane in Riverpointe Sub.  Furniture, houseware items, PS4 games, clothing of all kinds, toys, too many items to list all.  8-03-1tpd

Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3rd & 4th  8am to 4pm.  Time & Again Alexandria public square back to school sale.  Boys and girls clothing, lots of boys Under Armour shoes, jean sale.  Backpacks 2 are Under Armour computers desk.  There is also a dollar clothes rack.  Lots of items even for the college student moving out.  Come by and check it out.                      8-03-1tpd

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales