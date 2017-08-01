• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Part-time help wanted in small restaurant. Call 615-683-7582. 7-13-tf

Need someone to remove a 1000 gallon above ground concrete tank. Call 615-735-2486 for details. 7-20-3tpd

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Smith County Head Start Teacher Assistant Carthage, TN $8.26 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by August 9, 2017 or postmarked by August 9, 2017. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 8-03-1t

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Central Office Parent/ Family Engagement Specialist Cookeville, TN $16.51 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by August 9, 2017 or postmarked by August 9, 2017. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Centers, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 8-03-1t

