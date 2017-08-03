OBIT: Mrs. Virginia McDonald Wilkerson, Age 96, Of Carthage

Mrs. Virginia McDonald Wilkerson, age 96, of Carthage, died Tuesday evening, August 1, at NHC Tullahoma. She is survived by: daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Larry Taormina of Huntsville, Alabama.

Mrs. Wilkerson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 5, at 3:00 PM. Pastor Drew Smith will officiate . Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 1:30 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Vanderbilt Alzheimers Research.

Sanderson of Carthage