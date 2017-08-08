ELUSIVE SUSPECT IN COURT

A man who has eluded police for more than a year is scheduled to be in court this week.

Robby Allen Bowman, 35, Lebanon, was arrested on July 13 in the Chestnut Mound community by sheriff’s department Deputy Nick Campbell.

Bowman was wanted in criminal court on five charges including two failure to appear charges, evading arrest, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.

Bowman was scheduled to appear in criminal court on Monday, August 7 and Thursday, August 10 in connection with the charges.

According to a post on the Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force Facebook page, Bowman has been sought for “more than a year”.

The post notes the task force plans to file new drug related charges against Bowman in Putnam County.

Bowman is being held in the county jail without bond.