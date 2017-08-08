• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Part-time help wanted in small restaurant. Call 615-683-7582. 7-13-tf

Maintenance person for apartment complexes in Carthage & Alexandria. 30 hrs per week. $9.50 to start, raise after 30 days. Fax resume to Kae 1-931-456-8028 or call 615-735-3110 Tues, Wed, or Fri. 8-1, email-hickoryhillsapts1234@gmail.com 8-10-4tpd

Truck Driver Wanted– Clean MVR, driving experience, home weekends, 1 lane drop and hook, other lanes multi routes. Call Jackie Gann Trucking LLC for more information 615-388-4368. 8-10-2t

