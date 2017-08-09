BREAKING NEWS: INDICTMENTS – AUGUST 8, 2017

BREAKING NEWS

Smith County Indictments

The county’s grand jury met Monday and returned 57 indictments.

Thirteen of those indictments were sealed, Tuesday morning.

Indictments include:

Dakota Shane Caraker, 20, Pleasant Shade—possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tana Shephard, 63, Pleasant Shade, assault.

Richard Evans, 21, Carthage—simple possession of schedule VI drug, marijuana.

Nicholas B. Bratcher, 20, Carthage—reckless driving, evading arrest, reckless endangerment.

Quentin L. Donnell, 20, Carthage—possession of a legend drug.

Christopher Blackburn, 23, Lafayette—domestic assault.

Shawn Martin, 30, Maryville—simple possession of a schedule VI drug.

Larry Dale Bandy, 22, Carthage—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of schedule III drug.

Killian Alexander Millican, 23, Maryville—driving under the influence (first offense); operation of due.

Alexis A. Wilkerson, 22, Pleasant Shade—possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel R. Hector, 22, Murfreesboro—speeding, simple possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harold Joseph Shaw, 56, Carthage—driving with license revoked, violation of light law, failure to show proof of insurance.

Ilse Priscilla Aguirre, 24, Lavergne—speeding, driving without a license, seat belt law violation, child restraint (under age 4).

Marki Bettencourt, 27, Lebanon—driving with license suspended, violation of child restraint law (4-8 years old).

Jennifer L. Gill, 30, Elmwood—aggravated child abuse.

Roger D. Fields, 48, Gordonsville—DUI (first offense), failure to maintain control.

John A. Crater, 53, Carthage, aggravated animal cruelty.

Stephen Austin Enoch, 21, Carthage—Evading arrest.

Mitchell Copas Jr., 38, Summer Shade, Kentucky—theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000.

Scottie D. Grisham, 50, Carthage—failure to appear (felony).

Henry Thomas Butler, 29, Liberty—unlawful carrying of a weapon during judicial proceedings.

Deanna Rena Johnson, 33, Gainesboro, theft of property between $500 and $1,000, criminal trespassing.

Dakota Shane Caraker, 20, Pleasant Shade—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Linda McKinney, 65, Hickman—DUI (first offense), driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Davonne Andre Ludy, 36, East Pointe, Michigan—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Marilyn Todd, 67, Lewis, Colorado—DUI, simple possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of schedule IV drug Alproazolam, possession of legend drug, speeding, improper passing.

Christiana Marie McClain, 38. Granville—driving with license suspended.

Shala Lachelle Martin, 34, Maryville—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Alvin H. Roberts Jr., 68, Carthage—driving with license revoked.

Hugh David Gooch Jr., 23, Brush Creek—speeding, driving with license revoked.

Larry Dale Bandy, 31, Carthage—simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Bronson Louis Kirston, 38, Carthage—DUI (first offense), driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Wesley James Penland Frierson, 19, Brush Creek—possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Caroline Lacy Preince, 20, Carthage—driving with license revoked.

Sandra Lankford, 44, Carthage—aggravated child abuse, neglect (Haley’s Law), promotion of methamphetamine manufacture.

Willard Ed Lankfard Jr., 52, promotion of methampehtamine manufacture.

Michelle L. Gregory, 34, Gordonsville—reckless endangerment.

Cory Glenn Provo, 30, Elmwood—DUI (second offense), driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Wesley Kyle Crowson, 26, Brush Creek—speeding, failure to show proof of insurance, driving on revoked license (third offense).

Dakota Shane Caraker, 20, Pleasant Shade—possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reggie H. Smith, 45, Carthage—DUI (first offense), failure to show proof of insurance, driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Roger C. Carpenter Jr., 42, Lebanon—possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of schedule II drug Oxycodone,

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scottie D. Grisham, 50, Carthage—sale of schedule II drug Oxycodone.

Charles A. Preston, 56, Lancaster—possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of schedule II drug Hydrocodone,

possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm during commission of felony.

Additional indictments remain sealed.

Keep checking with CarthageCourier.com for further updates!!