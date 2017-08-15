CLOSURE PLANNED FOR DETOUR ROUTE

Plans are to temporarily close Hartsville Pike for a partial day of repair work.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 22 between Turkey Creek Highway and Massey Road.

The county and state highway departments will be making repairs to the county road.

The road serves as a detour route for the Highway 25 closure. Motorists will have to take Turkey Creek Highway (State Route 263) to and from Carthage during the closure.