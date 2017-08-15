COUNTY AWAITING TOTALITY

With the Great American Eclipse to occur on Monday, the county is bracing for a significant influx of visitors.

Already known regionally for the Cordell Hull Lake, Cumberland and Caney Fork rivers which attract thousands of visitors annually, the eclipse is expected to bring tourists from around the world as the county is in the path of totality.

The number of tourists will depend largely on the weather.

This week forecasters were predicting partly cloudy skies on Monday (August 21).

One of two main safety concerns for the event is traffic and proper eye protection.

Emergency agencies and other organizations are anticipating a heavy volume of traffic on state highways and the possibility of gridlock on Interstate 40.

On any given day, more than 37,000 motorists pass along Interstate 40.

August is a popular month for tourism which means a higher than average volume of traffic.

READ THIS WEEKS COURIER FOR MORE INCLUDING ECLIPSE TIMES, PUBLIC EVENTS AND PUBLIC VIEWING AREAS!