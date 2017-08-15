Garage / Yard Sales
Gordonsville – Yard Sale – at Pa’s Mini Storage buildings # G1 & A2, Saturday, August 19 at 10 AM. 8-17-1tpd
Garage Sale – Saturday, August 19th 7-? 47 Horseshoe Bend Ln. Elmwood. Follow signs. Little bit of everything. Rain or shine. 8-17-1tpd
Yard Sale – 112 Hawkins Court. Upper Ferry Road. Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 8-4. 8-17-1tpd
JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy, Carthage. August 18th 10:00 till 6:00 & 19th 7:00 till 6:00. 4 piece maple bedroom set, side tables, Lane rocker/recliner, antique sewing machine, antique dolls, antique and vintage items, tools, vintage glassware, Browning Cobra recurve bow, maple 1950’s crib. 8-17-1tpd
5 Family Yard Sale – Aug. 18th & 19th. Rain or shine. 224 Lancaster Hwy. Hickman. Home of Larry and Brenda Preston. 8-17-1t
Multi Family Yard Sale – Friday & Saturday, 10 Halliburton Ln, Riddleton, beside Steve Wilmore. Women’s clothing, toys, books, pack n play, bedding, home decor, too much to mention. 8-17-1tpd
Big Garage Sale – Friday & Saturday, 608 College Av. Too many items to list. 8AM till 4PM. 8-17-1tpd
Massive Multi-Family Yard Sale – 7am till 5. August 18 & 19, 91 Thompson Hollow Lane, Carthage, TN. (Turn next to Mojo’s on Hogans Creek 1.6 miles, turn left at fork on Thompson Hollow, then go 0.9 miles and it will be on left). Quality merchandise! Name brand clothes; men, women, juniors, boys, shoes, antiques, furniture, washer & dryer, lamps, wall-mounted aquarium, sporting goods, home decor, electronics, baseball cards, kitchen supplies, office/school supplies, rugs, toys including ride on, FREE items, too much to list. 8-17-1tpd
