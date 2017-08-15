Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/17/17

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will meet and hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM at City Hall to consider a special exception request for climate controlled mini-storage on property located in the C-2 zoning district, request submitted by property owner Carthage Assisted Living, LLC, located at 130 Lebanon Highway, South Carthage, TN (tax map 053, parcel 029.01). The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will meet directly following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. The public is invited to attend. Chairman, Grover Ellenburg Jr. 08-10-17(2T)

__________________________

The Town of Gordonsville is now accepting bids on 12 sets of SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) with 6 to include integrated thermal imaging camera. Please submit all bids to the Mayor’s office at Gordonsville City Hall no later than August 31, 2017 at 10: 00 A.M. All bids must be sealed. The bids will be opened at 10:00 A.M. on August 31, 2017 at Gordonsville City Hall. For complete specifications contact Town of Gordonsville City Hall , 63 Main St., Gordonsville, TN 38563. Phone 615-683-8282. It is the policy not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. The Town of Gordonsville has the right to accept or reject any and all bids. 08-17-17(1T)

______________________________

Smith County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for the lease of two four-wheel drive backhoes with an enclosed cab. The lease will be for approximately 1 year, beginning October 4, 2017. Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Thursday, August 31, 2017, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Call, or email, smithhwy@dtccom.net, for additional specs. Bids being mailed for this rental should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Superintendent. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326. 08-10-17(2T)

________________________

BID ANNOUNCEMENT Smith County EMS will be accepting sealed bids on a New Ambulance Remount. Bid Specs may be picked up at Smith County EMS Administration, 303 High Street N. Carthage, TN. 37030. Bid Specs may also be requested via email @ smithcountyems@smithcounty.com. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email. Bids are due August 28th, 2017 @ 8am, at which time they will be opened and must be returned to the Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be marked “Ambulance Bid”. Smith County EMS has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 08-17-17(2T)

__________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a Miller Augmented Arc Augmented Reality Welding System. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-17-17(2T)

__________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a CNC PlasmaCam. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-17-17(2T)

______________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for an Alex Patient Communication Simulator (PCS) Lite Package. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-17-17(2T)

____________________

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 08-17-17 (1T)

____________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 100 Chromebooks. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-17-17(2T)

__________________

I, Brandon Givens, have in my possession a 1972 Ford truck VIN#F10YCE05158. Any information call 615-927-4290. 08-17-17 (1T)

______________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William Marshall Prince,III Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Marshall Prince,III, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of August, 2017. Signed Maria Diana Prince, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 8-10-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 30, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 26, 2005, in Book No. 135, at Page 421, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Michael G Fish and Tabitha Fish, conveying certain property therein described to Wesley D. Turner as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Company; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10, will, on August 24, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land located in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and beginning on an iron pin located in the East margin of the right of way of State Highway 53; said iron pin being the northwest corner of property of Randy Smith and the southwest corner of the property herein described; thence with said Highway N 2 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds W 112.44 feet, N 2 degrees 04 minutes 49 seconds W 108.29 feet N 1 degrees 04 minutes 34 seconds W 148.76 feet, N O degrees 01 minutes 51 seconds E 75.90 feet to a concrete right of way monument, N 19 degrees 07 minutes 32 seconds W 164.62 feet to a concrete right of way monument, N 1 degrees 56 minutes 44 seconds E 71.24 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving the highway and severing the lands of Danny Alvis S 81 degrees 44 minutes 48 seconds E 52.61 feet to an iron pin, N 72 degrees 37 minutes 12 seconds E 71.98 feet to an iron, S 14 degrees 33 seconds 42 minutes E 24.19 feet to an iron pin, N 60 degrees 52 minutes 35 seconds E 42.97 feet to an iron pin, N 87 degrees 37 minutes 53 seconds E 34.52 feet to an iron pin, N 71 degrees 08 minutes 15 seconds E 36.74 feet to an iron pin, S 82 degrees 22 minutes 57 seconds E 29.21 feet to a P. K. nail, N 38 degrees 55 minutes 33 seconds E 58.85 feet to an iron pin located in the west margin of the apparent right of way of Earl Steel Road; thence with said apparent right of way, along a fence line, S 44 degrees 17 minutes 24 seconds E 60.94 feet an iron pin, S 34 degrees 23 minutes 54 seconds E 45.47 feet to an iron pin, S 21 degrees 23 minutes 43 seconds 113.26 feet, S 14 degrees 50 minutes 05 seconds E 246.71 feet to an iron pin, S 11 degrees 54 minutes 22 seconds E 235.06 feet to an iron pin, S 11 degrees 38 minutes 20 seconds E 75.11 feet to an iron pin located on a corner of the property of Randy Smith; thence, leaving the road and with Smith’s line, a fence, N 86 degrees 41 minutes 57 seconds W 91.64 feet to an iron pin, N 89 degrees 41 minutes 58 seconds W 102.98 feet to an iron pin, S 81 degrees 13 minutes 44 seconds W 34.55 feet to an iron pin, S 88 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds W 63.25 feet to an iron pin, S 87 degrees 12 minutes 18 seconds W 180.34 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6.48 acres, according to a survey conducted by Tennessee Land Surveying Company, Larry Knott, PLS #968, on May 31, 1995. Including all of the above but excluding the following: BEGINNING on an old iron pin located in the west margin of the Right of Way of Earl Steel Road; said iron pin being the easternmost corner of the property of Mark Alvis and the northernmost corner of the property herein described; thence with said road S 44 deg. 17’ 24” E 60.94 feet to an old iron pin, S 34 deg. 23’ 54” E 45.47 feet to an old iron pin, S 21 deg. 23’ 43” E 28.05 feet to a new iron pin; thence leaving the road and severing the lands of Cunningham S 63 deg. 16’ 13” W 91.30 feet to a new iron pin, N 35 deg. 01’ 07” W 126.00 feet to a new iron pin located in the south boundary line of the property of Mark Alvin; thence with Alvis’ line N 71 deg. 08’ 15” E 9.98 feet, S 82 deg. 22’ 57” E 29.21 feet, N 38 deg. 55’ 33” E 58.85 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.26 acres according to a survey conducted by Tennessee Land Surveying Company, Larry Knott, Tenn. PLS 698, on August 22, 2003. ALSO KNOWN AS: 443 Alexandria Highway, Brush Creek, TN 38547-2020 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: MICHAEL G FISH TABITHA FISH The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 323127 DATED July 25, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-03-3t

_________________________

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE KAREN HENSLEY GEORGE, PLAINTIFF, VS. No. 8206 DAVID “KEITH” HENSLEY, TYLER HENSLEY, JOSH HENSLEY, CHASITY HENSLEY, and KAITLIN RENA HENSLEY, a minor child, CHARLOTTE ODOM, mother & guardian of KAITLIN RENA HENSLEY, DEFENDANTS. In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on June 2, 2017, and an amended decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on July 26, 2017, in the above styled case, I will on Saturday, the 26th day of August, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land located in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 045 PARCEL: 001.02 BEGINNING on an iron pipe on the west side of highway 85, 200 feet more or less, north of Beasley’s southeast and runs as follows: North 47 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. West 200 feet with Dillehay to an iron pipe; thence North 44 degrees 45 minutes 00 sec. East 150.00 feet with Dillehay to an iron pipe; thence South 47 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. East 200 feet with Dillehay to an iron pipe West side of Highway 85; thence South 44 deg. 45 min. 00 sec. West 150.00 feet with Highway 85 to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.69 acre (29,986.01 sq. ft.), more or less. BEING the same property conveyed to Betty June Key by Quit Claim Deed from Paul Wilson Key, dated February 6, 1997, of record in Deed Book 143, page 242, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This 26th day of July, 2017. Debbie Holliman Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 8-03-3t

________________________