OBIT: Mr. James Ray Grisham, Age 70, Of Lebanon

Mr. James Ray Grisham, age 70, of Lebanon died August 15, 2017, at Alive Hospice. Born in Davidson County, October 30, 1946, he was the son of the late James Chester Grisham and Rose Pearl Powell Grisham. He was a 1966 graduate of Gordonsville High School, received his AS from Cumberland University and BS from the University of Tennessee Nashville. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Corrections and served as Middle Tennessee Director of Pardons and Paroles.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Sandra Gwaltney Grisham; two children: Travis (Mary) Grisham, Tara (Doug) Hulse; two grandchildren: Addalyn and Gunnar Hulse; three brothers: Chester (Cindy) Grisham, Gary (Vickie) Grisham, Stacey Grisham; sister, Sharon Petty; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18, 2017, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, with Bro. Will McReynolds officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Baird Memorial Cemetery, Hickman, TN. Pallbearers: Travis, Gary, Chester and Stacey Grisham, Doug Hulse and Stephen Williams. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m. and Friday 12 Noon – 1 p.m.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME , in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Grisham Family.

BASS OF GORDONSVILLE