OBIT: Mrs. Louise Overstreet, Age 86, Of The Conditt Hollow In Elmwood

Mrs. Louise Overstreet, age 86, of the Conditt Hollow in Elmwood, died Friday morning, August 18, at The Pavilion in South Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Janice Vantrease of Gaithersburg, Maryland; son, Michael Overstreet and wife Lisa of Elmwood; 2 grandsons, Stephen Overstreet and wife Beth of Tanglewood, Adam Overstreet of Elmwood; 4 great-grandchildren, Hailey Raye Overstreet, Emma Claire Overstreet, Karleigh Rena’ Overstreet and Jasmine Rayne Overstreet.

Mrs. Overstreet is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, August 20, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Wallace Caldwell will officiate. Interment in the Dickens Cemetery in Maggart. Active pallbearers are: Terry White, Shane White, Brent White, James Kemp, Greg Wilson, Frank Woodard, Jonathan Roberts, Bradley Overstreet and Bryant Lewis; Honorary pallbears: Pavilion Staff.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Shriners Hospital (Orthopedic).

