OBITS: Mr. Richard Evitts, Age 55, Of Hermitage

Mr. Richard Evitts, age 55, of Hermitage, died Wednesday, afternoon, August 16. He is survived by: father and step-mother, Aaron and Doreen Evitts of Russell Hill; 3 sisters, Sharon Troutt and husband Hollis of Gallatin, Lisa Thompson and husband Barry of California, Traci Oaks and husband Ben of White House; brother, Chris Evitts and wife Melissa of Gallatin; step-sisters, Kelly Clement of Elmira, New York, Katy Clement of Denver, Colorado, Kerry Clement of Russell Hill, Kamy Leeret and husband Robert of Aurora, Colorado; 3 sons, Richard Evitts Jr of Murfreesboro, Daniel Evitts of Murfreesboro, Joshua Evitts of Hermitage and fiancee’ Michelle Wade; 1 grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 9:00 AM on Saturday morning, August 26, at Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Shade. Eld. Phillip Evitts will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

Visitation with family will be after the service.

Sanderson of Carthage