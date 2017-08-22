OBIT: Mrs. Anna Ruth Gentry Of Chestnut Mound

Mrs. Anna Ruth Gentry, age 81, of Chestnut Mound, died Sunday evening, August 20, at her home. She is survived by husband, James Gentry; sister, Betty Jean Allison and husband Johnny of Lebanon; nephew, Greg Dickens and wife Sonja of Lafayette; niece, Tiffany Crowder and husband Erin of Nashville.

Mrs. Gentry is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, August 24, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Ray Gilder will officiate. Interment in the Dickens Cemetery in Maggart. Active pallbearers are: Staley Bush, David Haynes, Calvin Key, Sam Key, Bobby Hawkins and Tommy Key.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage