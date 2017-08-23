OBIT: Mrs. Sadie Farley Wooten Klatt, Age 92, Of Clare, Michigan

Mrs. Sadie Farley Wooten Klatt, age 92, of Clare, Michigan, died Tuesday, August 22, at Rainbow Point AFC in Michigan. She is survived by: daughter, Vivian Davis and husband Allen of Clare, Michigan; 4 grandchildren, Lori Russell of Winfield, MO, Jennifer O’Neil of Clare, Michigan, Kimberly Dudas of Mt. Clemons, Michigan; Kevin Harriman of Orlando, Florida; 2 great-grandchildren, Colton and Hunter Dudas.

Mrs. Klatt is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 26, at 1:00 PM at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage. Eld. Charles Allen Gentry will officiate.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel will be on Saturday only from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at 12:50 PM.