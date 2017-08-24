OBIT: Mrs. Annie J. Massey, Age 93, Of The Hiwassie Community

Mrs. Annie J. Massey, age 93, of the Hiwassie Community, died Wednesday afternoon, August 23, at Southern Manor Living Center in Lebanon. She is survived by 3 sons, Joe Allen Massey and wife Connie of Hiwassie, John Massey and wife Janis of Chattanooga and Jim Massey and wife Denise of Hiwassie; brother, John William “Bill” Martin of Hartsville; 6 grandchildren, Genia White and husband Stacy, Angelia Jones and husband Doug, Bethany McGuire and husband Michael, Scott Massey and wife Taylor, Joey Massey and wife Kayla and Brittany Massey; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Massey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 26, at 1:00 PM. Stan Stevenson will officiate. Interment in the Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon. Active pallbearers are: Joey Massey, Scott Massey, Jackson Massey, Stacy White, Allen White, Doug Jones, Colby Jones and Michael McGuire.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage