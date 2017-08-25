OBIT: Mr. Jacky Wayne Lafever, Age 54, Of Gordonsville, TN

Mr. Jacky Wayne Lafever, age 54, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

Mr. Lafever was born August 2, 1963in Carthage, TN, the son of Freda Mai Bennett and the late H.L. Lafever. He was also preceded in death by Brother-in-Law; Michael Dunham. Jacky was a 1981 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He married Tammy Lou Dunham on May 10, 1985. He worked as a truck driver and equipment operator, most recently for the Smith County Highway Department. Jacky was saved at an early age. He was always kindhearted and was a loving person, husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Lafever is survived by Wife of 32 years; Tammy Dunham Lafever of Gordonsville, TN. Two Children; Olivia Lafever of Gordonsville, TN, and Trevin Lafever of Gordonsville, TN. Grandchildren; Sydney Raby and Lilian Lafever. Mother; Freda Bennett Lafever of Gordonsville, TN. Brother; Terry Lafever of Gordonsville, TN. Sister; Myra (George) Cowan of Gordonsville, TN. Mother-in-Law; Linda Dunham Jackson of Elmwood, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lafever are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, August 27, 2015 at 2PM with Bro. Tim Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

Visitation with the Lafever family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 2PM until 8PM and again on Sunday from 11AM until the time of the service at 2PM.

The Lafever family requests memorials in Jacky’s memory be made to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Fund or to the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.