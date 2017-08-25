OBIT: Mrs. Ella Mae Grisham, Age 65, Of Carthage, TN

Mrs. Ella Mae Grisham, age 65, of Carthage, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2017.

Mrs. Grisham was born September 16, 1951 in Detroit, MI, the Daughter of the late Earl Madewell and Maggie Crook. She was also preceded in death three Brothers; Dewey Madewell, Charles Madewell, and Bobby Madewell. Mrs. Grisham worked for W.E. Stephens Manufacturing Company and later worked as Deli Manager at Bestway Grocery.

Mrs. Grisham is survived by Two Sons; Michael (Julie) Grisham of Elmwood, TN, and Daniel Grisham of Carthage, TN. Seven Grandchildren; Matthew Grisham, Andrew Grisham, Jared Grisham, Collin Grisham, Ethan Grisham, Haylee Grisham, and Kaylee Grisham. One great-granddaughter; Mattie Grisham. One Sister; Betty Jo Buchanan of Chestnut Mound, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Grisham are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 1PM at the New Macedonia Cemetery on Pea Ridge.

Visitation with the family will be just prior to the Graveside services at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Grisham Family requests memorials in Mrs. Ella’s memory be made to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center Cancer Center.

